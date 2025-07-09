Royal Thai Navy personnel stand in formation during an opening ceremony for a Medical Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 subject matter expert exchange at Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, Sattahip, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 23:19
|Photo ID:
|9177200
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-BT860-1020
|Resolution:
|5392x3592
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS