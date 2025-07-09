Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise

    THAILAND

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Royal Thai Navy personnel stand in formation during an opening ceremony for a Medical Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 subject matter expert exchange at Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, Sattahip, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 23:19
    Photo ID: 9177200
    VIRIN: 250710-F-BT860-1020
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise
    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise
    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise
    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download