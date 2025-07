Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) transits the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island and crosses paths with the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327), July 11, 2025. The arrival of Storis marks a milestone in the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 initiative and broader Arctic strategy. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)