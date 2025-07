Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers stand watch inside the rescue zone of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) as it arrives at Coast Guard Base Seattle, July 11, 2025. Storis is staffed by a hybrid crew of military cuttermen and civilian mariners and will operate in the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)