The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) transits Elliott Bay as it arrives at Coast Guard Base Seattle, July 11, 2025. Storis, temporarily homeported in Seattle, will support upcoming Arctic operations while the Coast Guard awaits delivery of its next generation of polar icebreakers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)