A linehandler aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) prepares to moor at Coast Guard Base Seattle, July 11, 2025. The vessel will temporarily berth in Seattle alongside the Coast Guard’s other polar icebreakers until infrastructure upgrades in Juneau, Alaska, are completed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)