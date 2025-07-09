Tyndall’s 2025 Liberty Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Gentes, left, and Staff Sgt. Jamaree Hunter, 325th Security Forces Squadron installation patrolmen, pose for a photo during Liberty Fest at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. Airmen from the 325th SFS stood watch during the event, ensuring the safety of participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)