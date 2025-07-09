Members of Tyndall Air Force Base attend a concert during Liberty Fest at Tyndall AFB, Florida, July 3, 2025. The 325th Force Support Squadron organized the event to boost morale. The event featured a live band, fireworks and various booths set up by organizations throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9174913
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-LY429-1017
|Resolution:
|6835x3845
|Size:
|15.93 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall’s 2025 Liberty Fest [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.