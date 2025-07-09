Tyndall’s 2025 Liberty Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Tyndall Air Force Base watch the sunset during Liberty Fest at Tyndall AFB, Florida, July 3, 2025. The event was held to boost morale and commemorate 249 years of our nation’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)