Members of Tyndall Air Force Base watch fireworks during Liberty Fest at Tyndall AFB, Florida, July 3, 2025. The 325th Force Support Squadron organized the event to boost
morale. The event featured a live band, fireworks and various booths set up by organizations throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9174914
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-LY429-1091
|Resolution:
|6641x4441
|Size:
|30.69 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall’s 2025 Liberty Fest [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.