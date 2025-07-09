Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley TCCC Training [Image 16 of 16]

    USS Gridley TCCC Training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250626-N-AS506-2510 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 26, 2025) A U.S. Sailor demonstrates how to properly dress a wound during tactical combat casualty care training on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (Official U.S. Navy photo)

