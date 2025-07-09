Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment [Image 11 of 16]

    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250627-N-AS506-1417 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 27, 2025) A U.S. Sailor receives supplies from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9174315
    VIRIN: 250627-N-AS506-1417
    Resolution: 3785x5678
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

