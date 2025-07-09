250626-N-AS506-2085 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 26, 2025) A U.S. Sailor demonstrates the proper insertion technique of a nasopharyngeal airway during tactical combat casualty care training on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9174319
|VIRIN:
|250626-N-AS506-2085
|Resolution:
|3856x5784
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley TCCC Training [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.