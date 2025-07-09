USS Gridley TCCC Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250626-N-AS506-2309 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 26, 2025) A U.S. Sailor trains on proper application of a tourniquet during tactical combat casualty care training on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (Official U.S. Navy photo)