Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules offloads cargo in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. By linking bases across the Indo-Pacific, the exercise validates expeditionary operations and the seamless movement of aircraft, cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9173879
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VQ736-1103
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
