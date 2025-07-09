Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules offloads cargo in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. By linking bases across the Indo-Pacific, the exercise validates expeditionary operations and the seamless movement of aircraft, cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 9173879
    VIRIN: 250710-F-VQ736-1103
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025
    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025
    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025
    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025
    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    35th FW
    USINDOPACOM
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download