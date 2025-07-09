Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules offloads cargo in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. By linking bases across the Indo-Pacific, the exercise validates expeditionary operations and the seamless movement of aircraft, cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)