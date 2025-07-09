Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsmen, marshals in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC spans multiple across the Pacific, sharpening the USAF’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 9173878
    VIRIN: 250710-F-VQ736-1042
    Resolution: 7084x4723
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J Super Hercules
    35th FW
    USINDOPACOM
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC25

