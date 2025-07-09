Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsmen, marshals in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC spans multiple across the Pacific, sharpening the USAF’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)