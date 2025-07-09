U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Tristram, 36th Airlift Squadron air transportation cargo unloader, directs a K-loader truck towards a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules for cargo offloading in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9173867
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VQ736-1079
|Resolution:
|6539x4359
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.