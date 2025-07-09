Airlift Power Arrives: C-130J Supports Combat-Ready Operations for REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Tristram, 36th Airlift Squadron air transportation cargo unloader, directs a K-loader truck towards a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules for cargo offloading in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)