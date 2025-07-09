PALS 25: Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Navy Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the 37th Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a gift exchange following the closing ceremony at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)