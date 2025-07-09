PALS 25: Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kwon Tae Kyon, special assistant, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and ROKMC 1st Lt. Lee Seung Min, delegate, converse prior to the closing ceremony at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)