PALS 25: Closing Ceremony

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, center left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Republic of Korea Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kwon Tae Kyon, special assistant, and ROKMC 1st Lt. Lee Seung Min, delegate, exchange gifts prior to the closing ceremony at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)