PALS 25: Closing Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, clips a symbolic pin onto the 37th Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco, during the closing ceremony at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)