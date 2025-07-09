Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, engages with a 51st Medical Group Airman at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2025. So’oaemalelagi meets with Airmen to discuss issues and strengthen the foundational pillars of spiritual wellness – ensuring Airmen are fit to fight and fortify the warfighter spirit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 23:05
    Photo ID: 9173818
    VIRIN: 250710-F-VQ804-1034
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi
    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi
    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download