Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, engages with a 51st Medical Group Airman at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2025. So’oaemalelagi meets with Airmen to discuss issues and strengthen the foundational pillars of spiritual wellness – ensuring Airmen are fit to fight and fortify the warfighter spirit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)