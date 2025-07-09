Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 30, 2025.



As religious affairs, So’oaemalelagi conducts crisis counselings with Airmen and their families; plans resilience events for units; and advises leadership on spiritual well-being, ethical challenges and morale endeavors.



Her duties strengthen one of the foundational pillars of wellness – spiritual wellness – in the 51st FW, ensuring Airmen are fit to fight and fortifying the warfighter spirit.



So’oaemalelagi is also a chaplain’s assistant with the 51st Medical Group. She assists in organizing resiliency events and making sure the Airmen are equipped with the tools to assist maintaining their spiritual and emotional wellness.



“The biggest thing with the chapel is spiritual readiness, but she branches out of the chapel and just helps different agencies with their mission as well,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Aguiniga-Peralta, 51st FW noncommissioned officer in charge of chapel resources. “She’s always going beyond what’s expected and making sure everybody’s being taken care of around her.”



Guided by a strong sense of service, So’oaemalelagi actively seeks opportunities to support the community. Her volunteer efforts at Osan include serving as a team lead for Liberty Fest logistics, assisting with equipment setup during the Mustang Classic, contributing to the Osan Air Show major accident response exercise, and more.



“There’s no better feeling than being able to help an Airman,” So’oaemalelagi said. “I try to share with them the rewards of having a heart to serve and I carry that same part of service to everything I do.”



Her initiative can also be seen around the chapel and community in less noticeable ways. So’oaemalelagi revamped welcome videos played in the chapel and personally created informational flyers for display.



“Whenever something needs to happen she’s always the first one to raise her hand and volunteer,” Aguiniga-Peralta said.



So’oaemalelagi’s dedication to service and excellence is a testament to the Air Force Core Values. Her impact is far-reaching and reinforces the 51st FW’s ability to defend the Korean Peninsula.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.10.2025 23:05 Story ID: 542495 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.