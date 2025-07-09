Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, conducts administrative work at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2025. So’oaemalelagi revamped welcome videos played in the chapel and personally created informational flyers for display around Osan, promoting spiritual wellness and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9173817
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VQ804-1019
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi
No keywords found.