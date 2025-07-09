Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi [Image 2 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, conducts administrative work at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2025. So’oaemalelagi revamped welcome videos played in the chapel and personally created informational flyers for display around Osan, promoting spiritual wellness and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

