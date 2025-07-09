Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, conducts administrative work at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2025. So’oaemalelagi revamped welcome videos played in the chapel and personally created informational flyers for display around Osan, promoting spiritual wellness and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)