Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Monica So'oaemalelagi

Airman 1st Class Monica So’oaemalelagi, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs journeyman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2025. So’oaemalelagi conducts crisis counselings with Airmen and families, plans resilience events for units, and advises leadership on spiritual wellbeing, ethical challenges and morale endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)