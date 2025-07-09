VMM-362 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian E. Heeter, the newly appointed commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, salutes the pass in review alongside former commanding officers of VMM-362 during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Justin K. Sing, VMM-362 flew more than 2,383 hours using the MV-22B Osprey, personally flying 221 mishap-free hours and instructing 76 training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)