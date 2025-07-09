Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-362 Change of Command [Image 4 of 10]

    VMM-362 Change of Command

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian E. Heeter, left, the incoming commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Lt. Col. Justin K. Sing, right, the outgoing commanding officer of VMM-362, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Justin K. Sing, VMM-362 flew more than 2,383 hours using the MV-22B Osprey, personally flying 221 mishap-free hours and instructing 76 training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 19:56
    Photo ID: 9173634
    VIRIN: 250710-M-WD207-1090
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-362 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    MAG-16
    MV-22B Osprey
    VMM-362
    Marines
    Change of Command

