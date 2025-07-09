VMM-362 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and the 3rd MAW Band participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Justin K. Sing, VMM-362 flew more than 2,383 hours using the MV-22B Osprey, personally flying 221 mishap-free hours and instructing 76 training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)