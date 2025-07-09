VMM-362 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian E. Heeter, left, the incoming commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives the unit colors from Lt. Col. Justin K. Sing, right, the outgoing commanding officer of VMM-362, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Justin K. Sing, VMM-362 flew more than 2,383 hours using the MV-22B Osprey, personally flying 221 mishap-free hours and instructing 76 training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)