    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, 35th Operations Group commander, briefs incoming exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC will involve more than 300 aircraft and feature U.S. Air Force members alongside colleagues from partner nations and other branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9172151
    VIRIN: 250709-F-VQ736-1006
    Resolution: 7397x4931
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    REFORPAC
    REFORPAC 2025
    Misawa Air Base
    DLE 2025

