U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, 35th Operations Group commander, briefs incoming exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC will involve more than 300 aircraft and feature U.S. Air Force members alongside colleagues from partner nations and other branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)