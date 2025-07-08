U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A temporary duty pilot assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron listens during an exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 mission brief at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC is the Air Force's largest contingency-response exercise in the Pacific, taking place in multiple locations in the Pacific, including Hawai’i, Guam, Japan, and international airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)