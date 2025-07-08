Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A temporary duty pilot assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron listens during an exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 mission brief at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC is the Air Force's largest contingency-response exercise in the Pacific, taking place in multiple locations in the Pacific, including Hawai’i, Guam, Japan, and international airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9172146
    VIRIN: 250709-F-VQ736-1021
    Resolution: 6663x4442
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

