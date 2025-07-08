A temporary duty pilot assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron listens during an exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 mission brief at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC is the Air Force's largest contingency-response exercise in the Pacific, taking place in multiple locations in the Pacific, including Hawai’i, Guam, Japan, and international airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9172146
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-VQ736-1021
|Resolution:
|6663x4442
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025
No keywords found.