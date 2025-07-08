Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.10.2025 03:01 Photo ID: 9172150 VIRIN: 250709-F-VQ736-1001 Resolution: 7361x4907 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.