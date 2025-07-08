Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, 35th Operations Group commander, briefs incoming exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 temporary duty members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC enables Airmen to operate alongside joint and allied partners, enhancing collective contingency response and boosting interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9172150
    VIRIN: 250709-F-VQ736-1001
    Resolution: 7361x4907
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025
    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download