U.S. Air Force Col. Jeromy Guinther, 35th Operations Group commander, briefs incoming exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 temporary duty members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. REFORPAC enables Airmen to operate alongside joint and allied partners, enhancing collective contingency response and boosting interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9172150
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-VQ736-1001
|Resolution:
|7361x4907
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Allies Launch Largest Pacific Air Exercise with REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
