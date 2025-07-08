Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds OC Spray training during SRF-B course [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds OC Spray training during SRF-B course

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Ensign David Woodard, from Gainesville, Florida, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Douglas Condray from Wheatridge, Colorado, during a Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the North Pacific Ocean, July 2. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical advantage control hold techniques, and weapons training. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    SRF-B
    DDG 65
    Benfold
    FDNF-J
    Spray Day
    Onward with Valor

