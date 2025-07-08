USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds OC Spray training during SRF-B course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign David Woodard, from Gainesville, Florida, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Douglas Condray from Wheatridge, Colorado, during a Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the North Pacific Ocean, July 2. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical advantage control hold techniques, and weapons training. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)