USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds OC Spray training during SRF-B course

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Seth Petersen, from Yuma, Arizona, hits a bag held by Seaman Sophia Castaneda, from El Paso, Texas, with a foam baton after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during a Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) course. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical advantage control hold techniques, and weapons training, and was held on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the North Pacific Ocean, July 2. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)