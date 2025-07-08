USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds OC Spray training during SRF-B course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Seth Petersen, from Yuma, Arizona, performs a mechanical advantage control hold (MACH) take-down on Gunner’s Mate Seaman Tristan Salisbury from Bettendorf, Iowa. Culinary Specialist 1st Class Douglas Condray, an Anti-Terrorism Training Supervisor and lead instructor for Benfold’s Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) course from Wheatridge, Colorado, coaches Petersen through the station SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical advantage control hold techniques, and weapons training, and was held on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the North Pacific Ocean, July 2. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)