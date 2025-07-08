USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds OC Spray training during SRF-B course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class George Grimes Jr., from New York, New York, blocks hits with a foam baton after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during a Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) course. Culinary Specialist 1st Class Douglas Condray, from Wheatridge, Colorado, the SRF-B course lead and an Anti-Terrorism Training Supervisor, coaches Grimes through the station on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the North Pacific Ocean, July 2. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical advantage control hold techniques, and weapons training. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)