    CFAS Hosts Independence Day Celebration [Image 3 of 11]

    CFAS Hosts Independence Day Celebration

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo community members visit a Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo booth during the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Independence Day celebration at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, July 5, 2025. CFAS and Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sasebo hosted the open-base celebration to commemorate the 249 years since the birth of the
    United States of America with the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9171980
    VIRIN: 250705-N-II719-1026
    Resolution: 4887x3491
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Hosts Independence Day Celebration [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

