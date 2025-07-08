CFAS Hosts Independence Day Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Engineering Aid 1st Class Icesis Scott, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East, sells food to Sasebo community members during the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Independence Day celebration at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, July 5, 2025. CFAS and Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sasebo hosted the open-base celebration to commemorate the 249 years since the birth of the United States of America with the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)