CFAS Hosts Independence Day Celebration

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Sasebo City Vice Mayor Shinya Nishimoto deliver opening remarks during the CFAS Independence Day celebration at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, July 5, 2025. CFAS and Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sasebo hosted the open-base celebration to commemorate the 249 years since the birth of the United States of

America with the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)