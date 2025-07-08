CFAS Hosts Independence Day Celebration

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members pose for a photo with Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, during the CFAS Independence Day celebration at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, July 5, 2025. CFAS and Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sasebo hosted the open-base celebration to commemorate the 249 years since the birth of the United States
of America with the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
