1-14 FAR STRATAIR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks (center), the Fires Center of Excellence Commander, talks with a Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment during Strategic Airlift (STRATAIR) operations at the Lawton Regional Airport June 30, 2025. 1-14th FAR deployed to Europe in support of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade during Operation Atlantic Resolve, a series of joint and multinational training exercises to enhance interoperability between NATO allies.