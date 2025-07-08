Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-14 FAR STRATAIR [Image 3 of 11]

    1-14 FAR STRATAIR

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment (1-14th FAR) load equipment and vehicles onto a C-17 aircraft as part of Strategic Airlift (STRATAIR) operations at the Lawton Regional Airport June 30, 2025. 1-14th FAR deployed to Europe in support of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade during Operation Atlantic Resolve, a series of joint and multinational training exercises to enhance interoperability between NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9171824
    VIRIN: 250630-A-WX026-3502
    Resolution: 4511x3007
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 1-14 FAR STRATAIR [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1-14th FAR deploys to Germany

    Fort Sill
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    Atlantic Resolve
    Deployment
    HIMARS
    STRATAIR

