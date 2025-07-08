1-14 FAR STRATAIR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks (second from top left) and Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment (1-14th FAR) load equipment and vehicles onto a C-17 aircraft as part of Strategic Airlift (STRATAIR) operations at the Lawton Regional Airport June 30, 2025. 1-14th FAR deployed to Europe in support of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade during Operation Atlantic Resolve, a series of joint and multinational training exercises to enhance interoperability between NATO allies.