30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Major Michael Estacion, 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, addresses attendees of the 30 OMRS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2025. Estacion will be succeeding U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marcus Boone, who held command of the 30 OMRS since June 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)