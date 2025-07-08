Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Major Michael Estacion, incoming 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, receives the30 OMRS guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Joi Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, during the 30 OMRS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the transfer of command from one member to the next, ringing in a new era at the unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

