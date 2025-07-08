30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major Michael Estacion, incoming 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, receives the30 OMRS guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Joi Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, during the 30 OMRS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the transfer of command from one member to the next, ringing in a new era at the unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)