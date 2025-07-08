30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joi Dozier, 30th Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marcus Boone, outgoing 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, during the 30 OMRS change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2025. Boone relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Major Michael Estacion. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)