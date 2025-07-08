Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Gives Civil Air Patrol Cadets a Lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets with the Oregon and Washington Wings of the Civil Air Patrol disembark from the Oregon Army National Guard on a CH-47F Chinook following their orientation flight at Camp Rilea, July 3, 2025, near Hermiston, Ore. The Oregon Army National Guard gave 280 cadets orientation flights on the CH-47F Chinook, UH-72A Lakota, and HH-60M Black Hawk during their annual week-long encampment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)