Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Gives Civil Air Patrol Cadets a Lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk flight crew brief cadets with the Oregon and Washington Wings Civil Air Patrol on the guard's aviation capabilities at Camp Rilea, July 3, 2025, near Hermiston, Ore. The Oregon Army National Guard gave 280 cadets orientation flights on the CH-47F Chinook, UH-72A Lakota, and HH-60M Black Hawk during their annual week-long encampment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)