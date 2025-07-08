Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Gives Civil Air Patrol Cadets a Lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Mike Crawford gives a tour of the UH-72A Lakota to Civil Air Patrol cadets at Camp Rilea, July 3, 2025, near Hermiston, Ore. The Oregon Army National Guard gave 280 cadets with the Oregon and Washington Wings of Civil Air Patrol orientation flights on the CH-47F Chinook, UH-72A Lakota, and HH-60M Black Hawk during their annual week-long encampment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)