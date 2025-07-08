Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Gives Civil Air Patrol Cadets a Lift [Image 1 of 7]

    Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Gives Civil Air Patrol Cadets a Lift

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard flight crew prepares the HH-60M Black Hawk for orientation flights for cadets with the Oregon and Washington Wings of Civil Air Patrol at Camp Rilea, July 3, 2025, near Hermiston, Ore. The Oregon Army National Guard gave 280 cadets orientation flights on the CH-47F Chinook, UH-72A Lakota, and HH-60M Black Hawk during their annual week-long encampment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9170925
    VIRIN: 250703-Z-UZ129-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Civil Air Patrol
    encampment
    orientation flight
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Oregon
    cadets

