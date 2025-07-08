Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement

    CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Fébus, Land Component Commander, visited Soldiers from the 714th Quartermaster Company and the 219th Quartermaster Detachment during Annual Training operations.

    During his visit, Brig. Gen. Torres Fébus observed water purification and sustainment operations, recognizing the vital role these Soldiers play in supporting field missions and ensuring readiness in challenging environments

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9170740
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-GH656-1006
    Resolution: 5104x4191
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement
    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement
    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement
    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement
    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement
    Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROWPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download