Sustaining the Force: Water Purification and Leadership Engagement

Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Fébus, Land Component Commander, visited Soldiers from the 714th Quartermaster Company and the 219th Quartermaster Detachment during Annual Training operations.
During his visit, Brig. Gen. Torres Fébus observed water purification and sustainment operations, recognizing the vital role these Soldiers play in supporting field missions and ensuring readiness in challenging environments
CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
